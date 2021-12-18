New Delhi: As the maximum and minimum temperatures have started dipping in the city, the Met department predicted that the mercury may drop to 5 degrees Celsius by Sunday due to cold and dry northwesterly winds. A wet spell is also likely over northwest India, including Delhi, during Christmas due to a western disturbance. “As we entered the third week of December, the temperatures have been gradually decreasing. The cold northwesterly winds are likely to cause further dip in the temperature,” a Met official was quoted as saying by TOI.Also Read - Air Pollution Update: Delhi's Air Quality Worsens; to Remain 'Very Poor' Category For Next Two Days

IMD has predicted that the night temperature may touch 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is likely to hover at 5 degrees on Sunday and Monday. The city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season at 6.4 degrees Celsius on December 12 and the lowest maximum at 19.8 on December 3. The lowest minimum temperature in December 2020 was 3.3 degrees Celsius in the last week of the month and the lowest maximum 15.2 degrees. Also Read - Delhi's Minimum Temperature to Dip to 5 Degrees: IMD

Mercury levels at the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s base station, fell to 7.7°C in the early hours of Friday. The day’s maximum temperature, meanwhile, was 20.4°C, two below the season’s normal. At the Palam observatory, the maximum temperature fell to 18.4°C — four below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 5.3°C at Jaffarpur in outer Delhi, while they hovered around the 6°C mark at several places in the city, including Lodhi Road (6.1°C) and Aya Nagar (6.6°C). Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopening: When Will Offline Classes Resume? Final Decision Expected Anytime Soon

Slight improvement in AQI

In the meantime, the air quality index (AQI) marginally improved in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning but continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI on Saturday was recorded at 319 but an improvement is expected over the next two days due to high wind speeds.

As per the SAFAR, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“As per the air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in the lower end of very poor category on December 17 and poor category on December 18 and 19. The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly and remain in the poor category,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as reported by news agency IANS.