New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistani terrorist from the Ramesh Park area of Laxmi Nagar. As per the reports of news agency ANI, the man identified as Mohd Asraf was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. Police have recovered AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds from his possession.

Police said that relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions being invoked against the man, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab. Besides, a search has also been conducted at his present address i.e, Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi police has intensified patrolling and increased visibility in crowded areas, including markets and malls, across the national capital in view of the festive season. A senior police officer said in high footfall and crowded areas, the police are also conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets in vulnerable areas.

The move comes after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana instructed DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital.

These directions were given during the first crime review meeting held on Saturday since the major reshuffle in the force following which the new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) joined their respective districts.

“It is a joint exercise to take public along with police. Audio tapes are also being run to caution people. Mock drills are underway.

“Meetings along with the RWAs and MWAs are underway and they are also being sensitized. Security auditing is also underway with RWA and MWA,” the officer said. Another senior official said night patrolling has also been increased.