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Security tightened in Delhi after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attacks at sensitive places

Security tightened in Delhi after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attacks at sensitive places

Delhi terror threat: The national capital has been placed on high alert after intelligence agencies received bomb threats. Security has been tightened across several sensitive locations in the city.

Delhi Police and other agencies have strengthened their security. File image

Delhi terror threat: Delhi has been placed under high alert following intelligence inputs warning of possible terror attacks using improvised explosive devices at key installations across the national capital. This has led Delhi Police and other agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations.

A source said security has been increased at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading, and intensified vehicle checks.

According to sources, agencies have received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated strikes.

Anti-sabotage checks being carried out

Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.

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Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert. “Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones,” said the source.

Security measures strengthened

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.

The source said all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.

With inputs from PTI

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