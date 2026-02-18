Home

News

Delhi to Amritsar in less than 5 hours? Vande Bharat Sleeper set to launch on this route, promises faster and comfortable overnight travel

Delhi to Amritsar in less than 5 hours? Vande Bharat Sleeper set to launch on this route, promises faster and comfortable overnight travel

Indian Railways will launch the Delhi–Amritsar Vande Bharat Sleeper train next winter, offering faster overnight travel with premium comfort, modern safety features and improved connectivity across Punjab.

Vande Bharat Sleeper

Next winter onwards, passengers traveling by train between Delhi and Amritsar will be able to avail faster, comfortable overnight rail services as Indian Railways plans to launch sleeper coaches on the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express service running on the NCT-Northwest Punjab corridor.

Delhi-Amritsar Semi High-Speed Overnight Sleeper Train

Railway Minister of State Ravneet Singh “Bittu” announced the launch of Vande Bharat sleeper services between Delhi and Amritsar at an event in Ludhiana today.

“The sleeper unit of Vande Bharat Express will run between Delhi and Amritsar from next winter. Now passengers will also be able to avail overnight facilities of Vande Bharat trains,” Bittu Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Battling Traffic Congestion: Projects Along Delhi-Amritsar Route

Last year, India launched its first semi-high-speed train with sleeper coaches between Varanasi and Delhi. Trials are currently underway for this service, which will be operated over longer distances as well once launched commercially.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi-Amritsar Corridor: Overbridges, Underbridges

Alongside the announcement of sleeper coaches between Delhi and Amritsar, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu informed media personnel that Indian Railways has finalized the land required for building a shed in Ladhowal, near Ludhiana for stabling trains.

Railway overbridges, underbridges coming up at 163 sites in Punjab

“A shed is required at terminal points of any route for stabling of trains. Land has been finalized near Ladhowal for setting up of loco shed for Vande Bharat Express train,” he added.

Indian Railways has already sanctioned multiple railway over bridges (ROBs), under bridges (RUBs) and low-height subways (LHS) across 163 sites in Punjab to decongest traffic along the route, Bittu Singh said.

According to him, the projects will be sanctioned “speedily”, with funds having already been allocated. Notably, the state’s annual rail budget has seen an exponential increase in allocations as compared to the years 2009-2014, Bittu Singh added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.