Vande Bharat: Good news for those frequent travellers from Delhi to Chandigarh or vice versa as the fourth Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Una district today. With this new Vande Bharat train, you can now reach Chandigarh from Delhi in less than 3 hours. Before Vande Bharat, the fastest train that ran from Delhi to Chandigarh was Shatabdi Express which took three and a half hours to complete the one-way journey. Running from Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi, it is the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country.

Delhi-Chandigarh-Una Vande Bharat: Train Route

Starting from Amb Andaura at 1 pm, the train will halt at Una and Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, which is a major Sikh holy town. It will reach Chandigarh at 3.35 pm.

From Chandigarh, it will reach Delhi at 6.25 pm. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays.

The train, which have 16 coaches, with halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.