Home

News

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hr from April 14, expressway to cross places like Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh | Details

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hr from April 14, expressway to cross places like Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh | Details

Delhi Dehradun Expressway: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is not just a road, but a new model of speed, development, and environmental balance. The mountains are now truly coming closer to Delhi

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hr from April 14, expressway to cross places like Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh | Details

The journey from Delhi to Dehradun is no longer just a distance, but an experience. The mountains are about to come closer than ever before, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14th. Once this expressway opens, the 5-6 hour journey will be reduced to just 2.5 hours. This means that it will now be possible to leave Delhi in the morning and reach the valleys of Dehradun in just a few hours.

Key features of highway includes six-lane, access-controlled expressway, approximately 210 kilometers long. The speed limit is 100 km/h, and it connects to two expressways and five national highways. There will be a direct connection from Akshardham in Delhi to Dehradun via Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur.

Its specialty is that it is Asia’s largest wildlife corridor. This special feature of this expressway, wildlife corridor, makes it different from other projects.

It is a 12 kilometer long elevated corridor.

Asia’s longest wildlife corridor.

Passes over Rajaji National Park.

Underpass and safe crossing for elephants and other wildlife.

By making the road elevated, the forest path below has been kept open, so that animals can move without any hindrance.

This has also prevented the cutting of thousands of trees and maintained environmental balance.

Tourism and business to receive a boost

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Once this expressway is operational, access to tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh will become much easier. This will boost tourism, benefit the hotel and travel industries, and boost local businesses. Weekend trips will also become easier, reducing traffic congestion and saving both fuel and time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.