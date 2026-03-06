Home

Delhi to Dehradun travel time will cut by 4 hours as 6-lane expressway to open shortly; Smooth driving without traffic jams

This Expressway has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

New Delhi: Travelling from Delhi to Dehradun is soon going to get easier. The 210-kilometre-long Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is nearly complete, and upon its completion, the travel time between the two cities will be significantly reduced. This will provide relief to travellers and make it more convenient to reach Uttarakhand.

Famous hill stations in Uttarakhand

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is built to reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun. This expressway will not only reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun but also make travel to the hill stations more comfortable and less time-consuming. Now, tourists travelling to hill stations like Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, and Uttarkashi will no longer have to deal with traffic jams and will be able to complete their journey in a comfortable manner in less time.

Other notable hill stations in Uttarakhand include Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Ranikhet, Kumaon, Kausani, Bhimtal, Chakrata, Harsil, Gangotri, Munsyari, and Chopta.

Famous religious sites in Uttarakhand

The 210-kilometer expressway from Delhi to Dehradun will not only reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun but will also prove to be very beneficial for pilgrims visiting religious sites in Uttarakhand. Those who previously hesitated to travel due to the long distance and time constraints will now have no such worries and will be able to easily reach religious sites like Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath Temple, Badrinath Temple, Haridwar, and Rishikesh in a short time.

Construction

This Expressway has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of approximately Rs 13,000 crore. This 6-lane expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to approximately 2.5 hours. Furthermore, it will also significantly reduce the travel time to hill stations and religious sites around Dehradun.

Foundation and inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on December 4, 2021. It is speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in March 2026, after which it will be fully opened to vehicles.

Travellers on this expressway will also enjoy many modern amenities. These include food courts every 30 kilometers, a CCTV-based automatic ticketing system, EV charging stations, and smart parking for approximately 3,000 vehicles. This 6-lane highway also features a wildlife corridor, making travel faster and safer.

