New Delhi: Delhi, along with many other places in north India are expected to get relief from scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, hailstorm, and thunderstorm in the region over the upcoming week. The weather agency also predicted that isolated to scattered, light rainfall with thunderstorm/gusty winds is very likely over the plains of northwest India during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread, light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/gusty winds is also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 4-5 days, while widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh today and over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim from May 21 to May 22. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will also continue today. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Kerala today and tomorrow, with a significant reduction thereafter, IMD said.

India’s weather updates for the next five days:

21 May

According to IMD’s forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely over Madhya Pradesh.

Dust storm/thunderstorms are also predicted at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh.

22 May

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Kerala and Mahe.

Thundersquall accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala & Mahe.

23 May

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thundersquall accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) and hail at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; with lightning/ gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, with lightning/gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala & Mahe.

Dust storm/thunderstorm (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places is also likely over Rajasthan.

24 May

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The weather agency also predicted thundersqualls accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and hail at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Lakshadweep and Kerala and Mahe.

25 May