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Delhi to Gurugram in 15 minutes: Key corridors in Delhi NCR to turn signal-free with flyovers; check route details here

In a major relief for residents of Delhi NCR, the Centre has unveiled a plan to make key national highway stretches signal free, aiming to reduce travel time and ease congestion across busy routes like Ashram-Badarpur, Mehrauli-Gurugram, and Punjabi Bagh-Tikri Border.

Published date india.com Updated: April 5, 2026 11:31 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi to Gurugram in 15 minutes: Key corridors in Delhi NCR to turn signal-free with flyovers; check route details here
Flyovers- Representational image

Delhi NCR BIG update: In a big relief for the residents of Delhi NCR, the Central government led by PM Modi has announced a major plan to ease traffic congestion in the capital by making key national highway stretches in Delhi largely signal free. The road transport ministry informed the Lok Sabha that this move is aimed at cutting travel time and improving daily commutes across busy routes. The stretches include Ashram to Badarpur, Mehrauli to Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, where flyovers and an interchange will be built to ensure smoother traffic flow. Here are all the details you need to know about the plan of the central government for making the key national highway stretches in Delhi largely signal free.

Responding in the House, central minister of state for road transport and Harsh Malhotra said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing detailed project reports for these corridors.

Delhi to Gurugram in 15 minutes

“Three flyovers will be built on Ashram-Badarpur stretch to make it mostly signal free. Currently, because of congestion, it takes around one to one-and-a-half hours. This travel time will be reduced. Similarly, travel time between Mehrauli and Gurgaon will be reduced to barely 15 minutes instead of the current one hour after this stretch becomes signal free,” Malhotra said in response to a question from South Delhi MP Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri, as quoted by Times of India.

Update on road travel from Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border stretch

The officer added that the Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border stretch will also be upgraded with flyovers, cutting travel time to around 30 minutes from the current one-and-a-half hours, the report said.

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“Similarly, we will make the intersection at Kalindi Kunj signal free by building an interchange similar to the one at Dhaula Kuan. Six roads intersect at Kalindi Kunj. We are hopeful of the DND-Faridabad stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway becoming operational in next six months,” Malhotra added in his statement.

Plan to make Delhi traffic free

Malhotra also noted that the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be fully operational in 8-10 days, reducing travel time to under two-and-a-half hours. The Centre’s plan focuses on redesigning major intersections and streamlining traffic movement to reduce bottlenecks across key routes in Delhi. By developing infrastructure like grade separators and improving road connectivity, the initiative aims to ensure smoother vehicle flow without frequent stops, the report said.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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