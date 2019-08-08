New Delhi: The Delhi government is going to provide people with free WiFi, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The proposal has been passed by the state Cabinet and 11,000 hotspots would be made available in the first phase.

The facility will be in place in another 3-4 months. Of the 11,000 hotspots for phase 1, 4,000 will be installed at but stops while the remaining 7,000 will be in state Assembly constituencies.

The CM said that 15 GB data will be free every month and it will be available at a speed of 200Mbps. At any given time, up to 200 people will be able to use hot spot simultaneously. The range of the hot spot would be up to a distance of 50 meters.

Reports said that the government deadline for installing 10,000 WiFi hotspots across the national capital is September 2020.

Kejriwal said, “Right now, the work of installing 1 lakh 40 thousand CCTV cameras is going on in Delhi. The Delhi Cabinet has decided that 1 lakh forty CCTV cameras will be installed. In all, 20,80,000 cameras will be installed, there being 4,000 in each Assembly constituency.

Interestingly, both free WiFi and CCTV cameras are AAP government’s flagship projects. CCTV project has the deadline of April next year, while September 2020 is the deadline for providing free WiFi facility, according to the government’s Outcome Budget.