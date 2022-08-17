The flight will take off from Delhi at 6.45 am and will land at Chandigarh airport at 7.20 am.

The flight will take off from Chandigarh at 7.30 pm and will reach Bhuntar airport at 8:20 am.

It will leave Bhuntar airport for Chandigarh at 8:55 am and will depart from Chandigarh at 9.40 pm

For Chandigarh to Delhi, it will depart at 11:20 am.

Meanwhile, speaking to Times of India, Airport director Neeraj Shrivastav said, “ATR-42 was to start flying from August 15 but that flight was cancelled due to bad weather. On Tuesday, the aircraft brought 32 passengers to Kullu and flew back 16 to Delhi. The flight will be regular now, with landings at 8.30 am and takeoffs at 8.55 am.” Also Read - Uber Charges Noida Resident Rs 3,000 From Delhi Airport to Home, He Shares Ordeal on Twitter

When queried, if the load penalty will apply to ATR-42 also, Shrivastav said, “Let the airline make this assessment.”