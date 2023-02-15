Home

Delhi To Leh Flight Ticket Prices Go Up To Over Rs 30,000 This February. Why Is It So Expensive Now?

Delhi-Leh flights' airfares have literally hit the roof this February. A one-way ticket from Delhi to Leh now costs over Rs 30,000.

A flight ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Airfares for Delhi-Leh flights have literally hit the roof this February. The airfares for Delhi-Leh flight is almost the same as flights to Bangkok in Thailand from the capital city. The Delhi-Leh flight, which usually costs Rs 3,000, is now 10 times higher than the normal price. Air fare to Leh from Delhi has skyrocketed in the last couple of days, and a ticket costs over Rs 30,000.

A flight ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000. The airfare was found in the similar range for a ticket on February 19. Social media was quick to react to the sky-high flights tickets from Delhi to Leh.

‘Kuch bhi’: Twitter reacts to Delhi-Leh flight ticket airfare

Dilli Bahoot Door Hai!

For a whole week Del-Leh airfares r above Rs 33000 when all roads r blocked for 6 months.

Much cheaper to fly to London, than to Leh!!!

Imagine students, patients returning home!

Few additional flights shouldn’t be hard!@JM_Scindia @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/h8KkVUZ2FC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) February 13, 2023

Air fare from Chandigarh to leh

Delhi to leh .

Kuch bhi @airvistara @GoFastairways pic.twitter.com/9wATat59Gf — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) February 13, 2023

Ladakhis are suffering due to continuous cancellations of flights & skyrocketing air fare. Just reminding Jenab @JM_Scindia who once said that Even a person who wears ‘hawai chappal’can travel by ‘hawai jahaz’ as spelt out under PM’s vision. Where did the vision disappeared ? pic.twitter.com/LGFhHgLbtv — Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) February 12, 2023

Why Are Airfares To Leh So Expensive

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal raised the matter of exorbitant airfare in the Parliament on Monday, and sought the government’s intervention to redress the grievances of the stranded passengers immediately.

The Srinagar-Leh route, which helps to connect Leh with the rest of the country, remained closed for several days in winter due to heavy snowfall. So, the only way to reach Ladakh in December, January and February is via flight. Officials, as quoted by news agency IANS, said that the closure of the Srinagar-Leh road route is the main reason behind the spiralling of air fares to Leh.

