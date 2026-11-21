Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours, UP’s first bullet train to have 13 stations | Check routes

Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train: The Delhi-Varanasi bullet train route will also include major stops like Lucknow and Kanpur. It will also connect the religious tourist cities of Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh via a high-speed rail corridor.

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Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours, UP's first bullet train to have 13 stations | Check routes (File image)

The North Bullet Train Corridor has received Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has stated that this Delhi-Guwahati high-speed rail corridor will connect five states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, Delhi, and Assam, but the most important stop will be in Uttar Pradesh. This state will have the most bullet train stations. This will cover the distance from Delhi to Lucknow in two hours. Other cities that will also connect include Patna, the capital of Bihar, Siliguri in Bengal, and Guwahati in Assam. This will reduce the journey from Delhi to Lucknow to 2 hours and 12 minutes, compared to the current 5 to 6 hours taken by Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, and Shatabdi trains.

Delhi-Guwahati High Speed ​​Rail Corridor (Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train)

The Delhi-Varanasi High Speed ​​Rail Corridor will be developed by extending the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train . In the first phase, the alignment from Delhi to Varanasi has been finalized. It is expected to include 13 stations in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida International Airport bullet train station will be one of the country’s most prominent underground bullet train stations. A 123-kilometer bullet train link will connect Ayodhya to the Delhi-Varanasi route. This will allow pilgrims to visit pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi by bullet train. The distance from Lucknow to Varanasi will also be covered in just 1 hour and 21 minutes. The first bullet train station in Delhi is planned to be located at Sarai Kale Khan or Mayur Vihar.

Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train Route

The journey from Delhi to Agra currently takes 2 to 3 hours, but will take 59 minutes by bullet train. The journey from Delhi to Kanpur takes 5 to 6 hours, which will take 1 hour 45 minutes by bullet train. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow takes 6 to 8 hours, which will take 2 hours 12 minutes. The journey from Delhi to Varanasi takes 10 to 12 hours, but the bullet train will take 3 hours 33 minutes. The journey from Delhi to Patna will take 4 hours 41 minutes instead of 11 to 14 hours. The journey from Delhi to Guwahati will take less than 8 hours, which normally takes 30-35 hours.

Proposed bullet train stations in Uttar Pradesh

Sectors (147-148) in Noida: UP’s first bullet train station in Delhi-NCR

Jewar: An underground station will be built at Noida International Airport

Mathura: Station in the city of Banke Bihari

Agra: Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal will benefit

Firozabad: Glass and bangle industries in the industrial city

Etawah: Connecting point of Central and West UP

Kannauj: Major centre of perfume industry

Lucknow: A link route will also be built from the capital to Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Lord Shri Ram Temple and other tourist places

Raebareli: Another station in Central UP

Prayagraj: Promotion of religious tourism in the Sangam city

Bhadohi: The city of world famous carpet industry

Varanasi: The City of Kashi Vishwanath

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

Air travel, including boarding and luggage handling, typically takes 3 to 4 hours, but the bullet train will be much faster. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has stated that bullet train fares will be significantly cheaper than plane tickets. Currently, the first route of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, from Surat to Bilimora, is electrified, and trials are expected to begin soon. The 50-kilometer route could be operational by August 15, 2027.