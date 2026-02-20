Delhi to Meerut in 60 minutes: Namo Bharat Rapid Rail trial run successful, PM Modi to inaugurate service – Check routes, timings and fares

Home

The trial run of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Begumpul in Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi was conducted successfully on Friday.

Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: In a significant development, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail successfully completed a trial run between Begumpul in Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the service on February 22. The train will cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut, completing the 82 km journey in under 60 minutes. Usually it takes over two hours during peak road traffic. Designed and developed by the Indian Railways at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is a high-speed transit service operating on an inter-city network.

PM To Open Remaining Portion Of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor On Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut on February 22, where he will inaugurate key urban transport projects, including the Metro service and the Namo Bharat train, aimed at strengthening regional mobility and accelerating economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, during his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering. The projects are expected to boost commerce, spur real estate development, generate employment opportunities, and ease travel for thousands of passengers across the region.

“The launch of the Metro is expected to improve intra-city connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide residents with a faster and more reliable mode of transport. The Namo Bharat train service will enhance high-speed regional connectivity, linking Meerut more efficiently with the National Capital Region and benefiting daily commuters, students, and business travelers,” as per sources.

The Prime Minister’s visit is considered significant for the region’s infrastructure push, positioning Meerut as an emerging urban and economic hub in western Uttar Pradesh.

Namo Bharat Train: Key Routes

