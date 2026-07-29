Delhi to Nepal in 8 hrs: India’s mega new Gorakhpur-Sonauli Highway is almost ready; Check details

Travelling from Delhi to Nepal by road could soon become much faster and more convenient. The four-lane Gorakhpur-Sonauli National Highway (NH-24), one of India’s key international road projects, is in its final phase of construction and is expected to significantly improve connectivity between India and Nepal. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), around 89% of the work on the 79.5-km highway has been completed.

The highway will connect Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh with Sonauli, one of the busiest border crossings between India and Nepal. Every day, thousands of tourists, pilgrims, traders and cargo vehicles will use this route. At present, the existing two-lane road often witnesses long traffic jams, especially during peak travel seasons. The new four-lane highway is expected to ease congestion and make travel smoother.

For people travelling from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and different parts of Bihar, the new road is expected to reduce travel time considerably. Once fully operational, travellers could reach the Nepal border from Delhi in around eight hours under normal traffic conditions, making road trips to Nepal much easier.

The project also includes several modern infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving road safety and traffic flow. The corridor features a railway bridge, two flyovers, 24 underpasses, more than 100 culverts and nearly 68 km of service roads. It will also be equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), including CCTV cameras, emergency call boxes, electronic message boards and real-time traffic monitoring systems.

Another key feature of the highway is its future-ready design. While it is currently being developed as a four-lane road, the corridor has been planned in a way that allows it to be expanded to six lanes if traffic increases in the coming years.

Apart from making travel easier, the highway is expected to strengthen trade and economic ties between India and Nepal. Sonauli serves as a major gateway for goods moving between the two countries, and better road connectivity is likely to reduce transportation delays and logistics costs. The improved route is also expected to boost tourism, particularly for people visiting destinations such as Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, and other popular locations in Nepal.

The Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway is part of India’s broader efforts to improve border infrastructure and international connectivity. Once opened, the project is expected to make cross-border travel faster, safer and more efficient while giving a major push to tourism, trade and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.