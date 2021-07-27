New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that he will be nominating names of doctors and health workers for the Padma Awards 2021 who risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference today morning, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has decided to send in the names of doctors and healthcare workers this year “to tell them that we are thankful to them and we want to honour them”.Also Read - India Unlocks: From Delhi To Karnataka, States Relax Covid Curbs: Check What's Allowed Where, What’s Not

"Doctors and health workers have served the people by risking their lives during the Corona period. The Delhi government has decided to send only these Warriors for the Padma Awards this time. The names will be selected by the people of Delhi. Please send your suggestions on padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com, " Kejriwal said in a tweet.

डॉक्टर और स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों नें कोरोना काल में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों की सेवा की है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि इस बार वो पद्म पुरस्कार के लिए केवल इन वॉरियर्स के नाम भेजेगी। नामों का चुनाव दिल्ली की जनता करेगी। padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com पर अपने सुझाव ज़रुर भेजें। pic.twitter.com/DzqSq72Oel — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 27, 2021

Speaking on the selection process for the Padma award nominations, Kejriwal said that the government has formed a screening committee that will thoroughly screen the names submitted for the next 15 days and recommend the selected names to the Delhi government.

“We have made a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days after that (after 15th August) and recommend names to the Delhi Govt. The final names will then be sent to the Central Government,” said Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) can be submitted on the government’s portal till September 15, 2021.

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. In the last few years, the Modi government has been honouring scores of unsung heroes with the Padma awards for their life-long contributions to society and achievements in different fields.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

With Agency inputs