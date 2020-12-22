New Delhi: The national capital is set to receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, sources said on Tuesday. According to a report, the first vaccine shipment will likely reach Delhi in the last week of December. Also Read - Efforts on to Make Vaccine That Will Beat New Coronavirus Strain in 6 Weeks, Says BioNTech

However, there is no clarification on when people in Delhi will get the coronavirus vaccine jab, said a report by India Today TV. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: Bharat Biotech Crosses Half-Way Mark In Phase-3 Trials, Recruits 13,000 Volunteers

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has identified over 600 cold chain storage points and is training thousands of healthcare workers for the vaccination drive. Also Read - European Union Grants Conditional Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine For Emergency Use

Around 609 cold chain points have been identified in Delhi. The cold chain points which will store COVID-19 vaccine jabs will be at major hospitals in Delhi such as Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and GTB Hospital.

The development comes as India gears up for one the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drives in the world. Across India, 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used for COVID-19 vaccine storage.