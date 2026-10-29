Delhi to revamp space under five flyovers, add 400 to 500 police booths

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Pravesh Verma, visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers to review beautification work.

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The IIT Delhi flyover will have a science and technology theme. File image

Lions, tigers, and birds are showing up under the Chirag Delhi flyover. Near IIT Delhi, the theme is science and technology, and in Punjabi Bagh, it’s a yoga school. All told, the empty spaces beneath five Delhi flyovers are getting a makeover.

The Delhi government has partnered with the Indian Oil Corporation for this. Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Pravesh Verma, visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers on Thursday to review the beautification work.

Indian Oil has taken responsibility for Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel, IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh, and a portion of Aurobindo Marg, along with the Mukarba Chowk flyover, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The company will also maintain these areas for the next three years.

What will be special on each flyover?

Every flyover gets its own theme, inspired by the neighbourhood around it. Chirag Delhi will celebrate nature and wildlife, and Panchsheel will present Indian classical dance in a modern art style.

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The IIT Delhi flyover will have a science and technology theme. Punjabi Bagh will be beautified with a yoga hall theme. Mukarba Chowk will be decorated with an inter-transit hub theme, and a portion of Aurobindo Marg will be adorned with colorful artwork. Artists have begun painting tigers, lions, and birds on pillars beneath the Chirag Delhi flyover. Greenery is also being developed there.

According to Pravesh Verma, the government has partnered with several major companies to give the spaces under the flyovers a facelift. Those companies will also look after upkeep for the next two to three years.

400-500 police booths built under flyover

Delhi also plans 400 to 500 police booths beneath its flyovers, turning idle space into a security measure. The PWD will pay for construction and hand the booths to the Delhi Police on completion, with the force involved throughout.

Pravesh Verma said, “The space under the flyover should be used for the people of Delhi.” He added that having police booths at busy intersections would increase people’s confidence in security and ensure police could arrive quickly if needed.

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Earlier in April, the government announced plans to build approximately 300 police posts at various locations, including flyovers, subways, and foot overbridges. However, it is unclear whether the new proposal to build 400 to 500 booths is an extension of that plan or a separate initiative.

Earlier agreement

Delhi signed a deal with Indian Oil in December 2025 to beautify and maintain five flyovers and a 500-metre stretch of Aurobindo Marg, at an estimated cost of around Rs 20 crore. The plan is to clean up the empty spaces below the flyovers using private companies’ CSR funds.

According to Pravesh Verma, these areas previously faced problems of filth, darkness, and encroachment. The government is now working to transform them with the help of companies.