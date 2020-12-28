New Delhi: The residents of the national capital region will witness cold wave conditions starting Tuesday and it will continue till December 31 (Thursday), warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecasting agency further said that the minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 'Debate With Farmers on Agri Laws': Kejriwal Challenges Centre as he Meets Protestors at Singhu Border

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded at 8:30 am today is 0.6 degrees Celsius over Churu followed by Narnaul and Ludhiana having temperatures 1.6 degrees Celsius and 2.1 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD Regional Head Kuldeep Shrivastava said, "Cold wave condition will start in Delhi tomorrow & will continue till December 31. In the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3℃ temperature. From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital."

Earlier on Sunday, the weather department said that cold to severe cold wave will hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3. Senior IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said the change in weather is due to an active fresh Western disturbance.

“New Year will be much colder. The condition will last for a few days. This is occurring due to an active fresh Western disturbance. The air quality will continue to remain in moderate to the poor category,” Jenamani said.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory on Sunday was 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, isolated rain or thundershowers might be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. The minimum temperature recorded in Haryana’s Narnaul on Saturday was 3.3 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday.

(with Agency Inputs)