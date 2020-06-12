New Delhi: The national capital marked the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting at least 2,137 new patients. With this, the total positive tally in Delhi crossed the 36,000-mark. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Biggest Single-day Spike With 528 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hours

According to the latest bulletin of the Delhi government’s health department, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214 with 71 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, including 58 deaths that occurred between May 9 and June 6, the bulletin stated. Also Read - Unlock Phase 1: These Foreigners, OCI Cardholders Can Now Fly Back to India

The COVID-19 tally has been on a constant rise in the national capital, while the city’s civic bodies alleged grave under-reporting of positive cases. However, this is the first time that over 2,000 cases have been reported in the span of 24 hours in Delhi. Also Read - After Beating COVID-19 at The Age of 93, Veteran Urdu Poet Gulzar Dehlvi Dies of Heart Attack

The previous biggest jump in fresh cases at 1,877 was recorded on Thursday.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court pulled up the Kejriwal government over the spurt of coronavirus cases, calling the current situation in the capital city “horrendous, horrific and pathetic”.

At the same time, the Delhi government dismissed an emerging buzz and clarified that the capital will not undergo a complete lockdown from June 15.