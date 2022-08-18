New Delhi: Delhi continued to remain at the pole position as the world’s most polluted city in terms of annual average population-weighted PM2.5 concentrations as per a survey released by the Health Effects Institute’s (HEI) State of Global Air Initiative. Another Indian city, Kolkata in West Bengal ranked second in the list of most polluted cities in the world. Mumbai, meanwhile, ranked as the world’s 14th most polluted city in the world.Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Militaries In The World; Where Does India Stand

Kano city in Nigeria occupied third spot while Peru’s Lima held the fourth position, according to the report ‘Air Pollution and Health in Cities’ prepared by the initiative. Dhaka in Bangladesh and Jakarta in Indonesia were placed in fifth and sixth. Besides India, China’s three cities – Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu – featured in the list of world’s top 20 polluted cities.

List of world’s top 20 polluted cities

Delhi Kolkata Kano, Nigeria Lima, Peru Dhaka, Bangladesh Jakarta, Indonesia Lagos, Nigeria Karachi, Pakistan Beijing, China Accra, Ghana Chengdu, China Singapore, Singapore Abijan, Cote d’Ivoire Mumbai Bamako, Mali Shanghai, China Dushanbe, Tajikistan Tashkent, Uzbekistan Kishasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Cairo, Egypt

2 cities in India have official air monitoring station at ground level

Many cities around the world lack local data on air quality. Based on the 2022 WHO Air Quality Database, of the 20 cities with the steepest increases in PM2.5 exposures in our data, only two – Satna in Madhya Pradesh and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in India – have an official monitoring station at ground level. “This fact points to the need for improved local air quality monitoring infrastructure worldwide,” the report stated.

Air pollution in cities comes from both local and regional sources, and the relative importance of these sources can vary from city to city. What the dominant sources of PM2.5 are in a given location often depends on the local environment, household practices, and agricultural and industrial activities that occur in the vicinity.

Furthermore, the mix and magnitude of the contribution of various

sources are changing in response to polices.