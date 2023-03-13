Home

News

India

Delhi Tourist Family Attacked With Knives, Swords in Goa, 4 Arrested; CM Sawant Seeks Action

Delhi Tourist Family Attacked With Knives, Swords in Goa, 4 Arrested; CM Sawant Seeks Action

As per the information shared on Jatin's social media handle, he had complained about the hotel staff to the manager, following which the staff was sacked.

After the matter came to the limelight, Anjuna Police initially registered a case under Section 324 and arrested four people in connection with the case.

Panaji: A Delhi-based tourist family was attacked with swords and knives by hotel staff in Goa during their visit. The incident happened in Anjuna area and the matter came to the limelight after one of the family members, identified as Jatin Sharma, took to Instagram and narrated his ordeal.

As per the information shared on Jatin’s social media handle, he had complained about the hotel staff to the manager, following which the staff was sacked. Later, his family was attacked by nearly four people, he said in his Instagram post.

You may like to read

After the matter came to the limelight, Anjuna Police initially registered a case under Section 324 and arrested four people in connection with the case. However, the four accused were later released with a warning.

However, the police added Section 307 to the FIR and re-arrested three of the accused after the matter caught the attention of higher authorities and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered strict action in the case.

Taking to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote, “Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators.”

Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2023

“Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly,” Sawant added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.