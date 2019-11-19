New Delhi: The poster war between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi escalated after the former on Tuesday staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the issue of toxic tap water in the national capital.

A political war had erupted between the two parties over a recent report by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which rated Delhi at the bottom of the list of 21 state capitals in terms of having the cleanest tap water.

On Tuesday, the Yuva Morcha of the BJP, led by Satish Upadhyay, the former chief of the party’s Delhi unit, held a protest against the Chief Minister, holding placards of ‘missing Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Arvind Kejriwal.’ This was in reference to the AAP targeting BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir with ‘missing’ posters in connection with him missing a Parliamentary meeting over the issue of pollution in Delhi and enjoying jalebis with co-commentators in Indore, during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha lead by party leader Satish Upadhyay holds a protest with posters reading 'Have you seen Delhi Jal Board Chairman Arvind Kejriwal?'; In rankings released by Bureau of Indian Standards on quality of tap water, Delhi is at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/uCAiY7vlWu — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

In fact, the former Indian cricketer, too, took a jibe at the Delhi Chief Minister with a message of ‘Jal ya Jalebi’ (water or jalebi) on his Twitter account.

The entire controversy began when a study conducted by the BIS found Mumbai with the safest tap water, with 10 samples collected from different parts of the city passing all 19 parameters. Water samples collected from Delhi, meanwhile, failed on all 19 parameters.

The results were posted by Union consumer affairs minister Ramvilas Paswan on his Twitter account, triggering a sharp response from Kejriwal, who rejected the report and quoted Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as saying that the capital’s water quality was better than European standards.