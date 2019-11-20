New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday rejected the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report which recently ranked Delhi as the worst state capital for water quality. It further said that it will carry out tests of its own and results will be out in public domain.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dinesh Mohaniya, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and DJB vice-chairman, said, “11 samples are not enough to decide whether the water is clean or dirty in Delhi. We will now collect over 3,000 samples and will pick at least 5 samples from each ward for laboratory tests and results will be put out in public domain.”

Dinesh Mohaniya,Vice-Chairman,Delhi Jal Board: 11 samples are not enough to decide whether the water is clean or dirty in Delhi. We will now collect over 3000 samples&will pick at least 5 samples from each ward for laboratory tests&results will be put out in public domain (19.11) pic.twitter.com/02NB3N2NiL — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

As a part of the exercise, 32 teams have been formed by the DJB to carry out a water quality test after collecting samples from all municipal wards of the city. Each team will comprise four members and collect 1,400 samples, five from every municipal ward. Samples will be put to test against 29 parameters and a report of the results will be put out in the public domain.

The exercise is expected to start within a week and take around a month to complete. Additionally, media will be sent an open invitation to be present at the time of sampling.

Earlier Tuesday, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the DJB chief, holding placards with the message, “Have you seen missing DJB chairman Arvind Kejriwal?”

The BIS report, put out on Saturday, had placed Mumbai as the state capital city with the safest drinking water, with 10 water samples collected from the financial capital passing on all 19 parameters. Water samples collected from Delhi, meanwhile, had failed on all counts.

Kejriwal, too, had rejected the report and quoted Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as saying that the capital’s water quality was better than European standards.