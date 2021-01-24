New Delhi: Farmer unions have sought written permission from the Delhi Police for their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. The protesters have assured that they would not interfere with the parade that will be conducted on Rajpath on January 26. Also Read - Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Rarely Causes Anaphylaxis, Finds Report; Only 2.5 Severe Allergic Cases Per 1 Million People Vaccinated

The Delhi Police is expected to take a final call on the same (tractor rally) after a meeting today, said reports.

Meanwhile, a farmer leader said they don't need police permission for the rally. "Many farmers are coming to Delhi for Republic Day tractor rally. We will conduct the rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, it doesn't matter whether Delhi Police gives permission or not", news agency ANI quoted Satnam Singh Panu, Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, farmers had claimed that the Delhi Police has given its nod to the ‘kisan tractor parade’. The Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers’ tractor parade on January 26, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar claimed after attending a meeting between the unions and senior police officers.

Contrary to his claims, Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said that they are in the final stages of talks with the protesters.

Since November 28 last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and demanding the legislations be repealed.

Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the parade and there will be around five routes. The tractor parades will be taken out only after 12 pm, after the Republic Day parade on Delhi’s Rajpath concludes.