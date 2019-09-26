New Delhi: In a case similar to a series of bizarre fines that were imposed on commuters under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, a trader in west Delhi’s Nangloi was handed a challan of Rs 2 lakh, for ‘violating’ the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The development comes even as the country moves to completely ban single-use plastic, a government initiative that comes into effect from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to reports, an inspection was carried out on September 23 at Garg Plastics, by officials of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Punjabi Bagh. During the inspection, the officials found that the unit was selling/manufacturing/storing/using plastic carry bags. Also, material worth 18 kg, which was less than 50 microns in thickness, too, was seized from the unit.

The shop, as per the SDM team, was found to be in violation of the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and was imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The ‘violator’ has been directed to pay the fine within 10 days of receiving the challan.

However, according to the rules, a fine of Rs 2 lakh is only imposed on storing banned plastic worth 100 kg while a Rs 5 lakh fine is imposed for storing banned plastic worth 500 kg.

The use of plastic with a thickness of less than 50 micron, was, meanwhile, banned by the National Green Tribunal in August 2017.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, were amended by the government in April 2018 and renamed to Plastic Waste Management (Amended) Rules, 2018.