Home

News

Delhi traffic advisory for February 18; Check list of affected routes due to AI Impact Summit-2026

Delhi traffic advisory for February 18; Check list of affected routes due to AI Impact Summit-2026

Check out the Delhi traffic advisory on routes includes San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road.

Noida Police Issue new Traffic Advisory For vehicles going to Delhi

Delhi traffic advisory: In a matter of alert for Delhi residents, special traffic arrangements will be implemented in the national capital on February 18. In view of the advisory issued due to AI Impact Summit-2026, commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance. Keeping in mind the AI Impact Summit-2026, authorities have suggested the following alternate routes to ease congestion during the specified hours. Therefore, commuters should avoid affected stretches and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on duty.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check affected route and suggested alternates

The Suggested Alternate Routes are San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, and K. Kamraj Marg.

According to the release, the authorities requested commuters to cooperate with authorities and avoid the affected routes wherever possible. It has also advised commuters to plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

The Delhi Police further stated that motorists must strictly comply with directions issued by traffic personnel deployed at key intersections across the city. Citizens have been urged to observe traffic rules, maintain proper lane discipline, and avoid unnecessary halts on major carriageways.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The advisory also appealed to motorists to remain patient, adhere to all traffic regulations, and extend full cooperation to authorities to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the summit hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.