Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Diversions at 22 key junctions on October 13, check routes to avoid here

Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points.

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New Delhi: In view of the prevailing law and order situation amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, October 13. As per the advisory issued by the authorities, the traffic movement may be affected at major junctions and stretches across New Delhi and Central Delhi during the day. Police said dynamic route diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions to manage traffic.

The police have asked the motorists to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, follow diversion signs and instructions issued by traffic personnel and cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth movement.

List Of Roads And Junctions Where Traffic May Be Affected

The following stretches and junctions may witness traffic disruptions on Tuesday:

Round About Panchkuian

Round About Mandi House

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chemsford Road–Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

Lodhi Road Flyover

Round About Neela Gumbad

Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing

Under Bhikaji Kama Place

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point

Round About Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road

Round About Rail Bhawan

Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing

Outer Circle Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-Point

Round About Patel Chowk

Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point

Round About RML Hospital

Outer Circle Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-Point

Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters

The traffic police said diversions would be implemented dynamically, depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters travelling through the affected areas have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel. Motorists have been urged to obey traffic signs and follow instructions issued by personnel deployed on the roads. The advisory also warned that traffic restrictions may be revised in real time depending on the evolving law and order situation.

Police seek extension of CAPF deployment in Delhi till October 20

Delhi Police has sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Delhi till October 20, citing the possibility of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations, sources said on Tuesday. In a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, police requested that the deployment, which was scheduled to end on Monday, be extended to maintain law and order and deal with any potential situation.

“A total of 301 CAPF companies had been approved for deployment in Delhi, including 221 companies cleared on October 6 and another 80 on October 8,” a source said. Of the additional 80 companies, 28 had not reported to Delhi Police as of Monday, the sources said.

They said police have flagged the possibility of demonstrations at several sensitive locations, including Jantar Mantar, Election Commission, Parliament House and India Gate. Demonstrations by the Bhim Army, student organisations and other political groups are also among the concerns cited by police.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in different parts of Delhi.