Delhi traffic advisory for 30 days: Swami Narayan Marg closed for road construction till August 3; Check affected stretch, traffic diversions, instructions for commuters

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of road construction work by PWD on Swami Narayan Marg from Nand Lal Marg Red Light to Shastri Nagar Red Light. Traffic movement on the affected stretch will be closed from July 3 to August 3, with 24×7 traffic diversions in place from July 4 to August 3, 2026.
In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police stated that in view of the C.C. Road construction work being carried out by PWD on Swami Narayan Marg from Nand Lal Marg Red Light to Shastri Nagar Red Light, traffic movement on the said stretch will remain closed from 03.07.2026 till 03.08.2026.
“To facilitate the execution of the work and ensure smooth traffic flow, necessary traffic diversions will be implemented for 24 hours from 04.07.2026 till 03.08.2026. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and plan their journey in advance,” reads the advisory.
Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote,”Special traffic arrangements are in place due to C.C. Road construction work by PWD on Swami Narayan Marg from Nand Lal Marg Red Light to Shastri Nagar Red Light.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Special traffic arrangements are in place due to C.C. Road construction work by PWD on Swami Narayan Marg from Nand Lal Marg Red Light to Shastri Nagar Red Light.
Traffic movement on the affected stretch will remain closed from 03.07.2026 to 03.08.2026, with… pic.twitter.com/rMYJ4Do1fn
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 3, 2026
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General Instructions:
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.
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