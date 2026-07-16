Delhi traffic advisory for Jagannath Rath Yatra today: Traffic regulations, diversions on Aurobindo Marg; Check affected stretch, traffic diversions, instructions for commuters

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on account of the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra being organized on July 16, 2026

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Delhi traffic advisory for Jagannath Rath Yatra today: Traffic regulations, diversions on Aurobindo Marg; Check affected stretch, traffic diversions, instructions for commuters(Representational Image)

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on account of the 48th Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra being organized on July 16, 2026. According to the Delhi traffic police, traffic regulations and necessary diversions will be implemented on Aurobindo Marg for the smooth conduct of the religious procession.

The Delhi traffic advisory read, “In view of the anticipated large gathering of devotees, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg, from IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) to the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road), between 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM.”

“Traffic movement is expected to be affected on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining roads due to the Rath Yatra. Commuters travelling towards railway stations, airport, hospitals and nearby areas are likely to experience congestion and delays during the regulated period,” the advisory read.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

IN CONNECTION WITH THE 48TH SHRI JAGANNATH RATH YATRA AT HAUZ KHAS ON 16.07.2026

The 48th Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, organized by Shri Neelachala Seva Sangh, Delhi, will commence at 02:00 PM on 16.07.2026 from Shri Jagannath Temple, Hauz Khas Village and proceed along Aurobindo Marg. The procession is expected to conclude by 06:30 PM.

In view of the anticipated large gathering of devotees, traffic will be regulated on both carriageways of Aurobindo Marg, from IIT Flyover (Outer Ring Road) to the AIIMS Flyover Loop (Ring Road), between 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM.

Traffic movement is expected to be affected on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining roads due to the Rath Yatra. Commuters travelling towards railway stations, airport, hospitals and nearby areas are likely to experience congestion and delays during the regulated period.

Diversion Points and Advisory

Diversion Points Advisory IIT Flyover, Outer Ring Road Commuters coming from MG Road and Mehrauli and going towards AIIMS and New Delhi are advised to take right turn from IIT Flyover on Outer Ring Road and then use August Kranti Marg or JB Tito Marg to reach AIIMS & New Delhi. Commuters are also advised to take left turn from IIT Flyover on Outer Ring Road and use Africa Avenue Road via IIT Gate Flyover to reach AIIMS & New Delhi. Aurobindo Marg/AIIMS Flyover Loop, Ring Road Commuters coming from New Delhi via Aurobindo Marg and heading towards MG Road, Mehrauli and Gurugram are advised to take right turn on Ring Road and use Africa Avenue Road. Commuters are also advised to take left turn at AIIMS Loop Ring Road and then use August Kranti Marg or JB Tito Marg at Moolchand to reach their destination.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Traffic will be regulated on the following roads between 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM on 16.07.2026:

Balbir Saxena Marg

Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg

Chaudhary Hukum Chand Marg

Gautam Nagar Road

INSTRUCTIONS TO GENERAL PUBLIC:

Avoid parking vehicles on the main carriageways and near the procession route.

Prefer using Delhi Metro for a convenient and hassle-free commute.

Commuters travelling to railway stations, airport, hospitals and other important destinations are advised to plan their journey in advance.

Adhere to traffic diversions and regulations to avoid congestion and inconvenience.

General Instructions:

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.

For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: