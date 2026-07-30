Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory. In view of the Kanwar Yatra from July 30, 2026 to August 11, 2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps.
In the advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Every year, during the holy month of Shravan, devotees (Kanwariyas) undertake the sacred Kanwar Yatra on foot from Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, and Haridwar, carrying holy Ganga Jal to offer at Shiva temples on Shravan Shivaratri.”
This year, the Kanwar Yatra will commence on 30.07.2026, the first day of Sawan (Shravan), and conclude on 11.08.2026 (Chaturdashi Tithi), when the holy Ganga Jal will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to pass through Delhi, with many proceeding further towards Haryana and Rajasthan through Delhi borders.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | KANWAR YATRA–2026
In view of the Kanwar Yatra from 30.07.2026 to 11.08.2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps.
Commuters are advised to plan… pic.twitter.com/pDfPYEkiKe
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 29, 2026
Due to the movement of Kanwariyas and setting up of Kanwar Camps along roadsides, traffic congestion and obstruction are expected at several locations, particularly on the following roads:
Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel. “Please follow official traffic updates for a smooth and safe journey,” reads the advisory.
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