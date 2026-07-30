Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Kanwar Yatra 2026, as a large number of Kanwariyas are expected to pass through the national capital.

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Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: Commuters alert! Check routes for pedestrian kanwariyas, affected roads and key instructions(Photo Credit: IANS)

Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory. In view of the Kanwar Yatra from July 30, 2026 to August 11, 2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps.

In the advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Every year, during the holy month of Shravan, devotees (Kanwariyas) undertake the sacred Kanwar Yatra on foot from Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, and Haridwar, carrying holy Ganga Jal to offer at Shiva temples on Shravan Shivaratri.”

This year, the Kanwar Yatra will commence on 30.07.2026, the first day of Sawan (Shravan), and conclude on 11.08.2026 (Chaturdashi Tithi), when the holy Ganga Jal will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to pass through Delhi, with many proceeding further towards Haryana and Rajasthan through Delhi borders.

Routes for Pedestrian Kanwariyas in Western Range Traffic, Delhi

Rohtak Road: Zakhira → Madipur → Peeragarhi Chowk → Nangloi Chowk → Mundka → Tikri Border

Zakhira → Madipur → Peeragarhi Chowk → Nangloi Chowk → Mundka → Tikri Border Najafgarh Road: Zakhira → Uttam Nagar → Najafgarh Firni Road → Jharoda Border

Zakhira → Uttam Nagar → Najafgarh Firni Road → Jharoda Border Outer Ring Road: Madhuban Chowk → Peeragarhi Chowk → Keshopur Mandi → District Centre, Janakpuri

Madhuban Chowk → Peeragarhi Chowk → Keshopur Mandi → District Centre, Janakpuri Dev Prakash Shastri Marg: Rattanpuri Chowk → Loha Mandi

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | KANWAR YATRA–2026 In view of the Kanwar Yatra from 30.07.2026 to 11.08.2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps. Commuters are advised to plan… pic.twitter.com/pDfPYEkiKe — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 29, 2026

Roads/Areas likely to be affected

Due to the movement of Kanwariyas and setting up of Kanwar Camps along roadsides, traffic congestion and obstruction are expected at several locations, particularly on the following roads:

Najafgarh Firni Road

Rohtak Road

Pankha Road

Dev Prakash Shastri Marg

Nangloi–Najafgarh Road

Outer Ring Road

General Instructions:

Please use public transport to help reduce congestion.

Park your vehicles only in designated parking areas.

Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

If any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are noticed, please inform the police immediately.

Use the Paharganj side road for New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side.

Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel. “Please follow official traffic updates for a smooth and safe journey,” reads the advisory.