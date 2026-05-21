Home

News

Delhi Traffic Advisory For May 22: Traffic to remain affected from 10 AM; Check diversion points, key instructions

Delhi Traffic Advisory For May 22: Traffic to remain affected from 10 AM; Check diversion points, key instructions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the general public. Commuters travelling towards Airport/Railway Stations are advised to plan their journey in advance.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police announces restrictions on This route – Check diversion here

Planning to visit the airport or the New Delhi Railway Station? Then, Delhiites, you must go through this news article. In view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on May 22, 2026, traffic movement is likely to remain affected between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM, as stated by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The Delhi Traffic police has advised the citizens to use alternate routes to avoid delays. Citizens are advised to park vehicles only at designated parking areas. Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat on 22.05.2026, traffic movement is likely to remain affected between 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. ADVISORY Commuters travelling towards Airport/Railway Stations are advised to plan their journey in advance.”

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Disruptions on THIS road to lead to traffic congestion till…;Check details

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of an official function at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat on 22.05.2026, traffic movement is likely to remain affected between 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. ADVISORY

-Commuters travelling towards Airport/Railway Stations are advised to plan their… pic.twitter.com/nYLADGyxMS — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 20, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Diversion Points: If required, traffic may be diverted from the following points(on a need basis)

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on the following road/stretched and the surrounding roads/stretches on a need basis on 22.05.2026 between 10.00 AM and 11:30 AM

ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg

Shanti Van Chowk till IP Flyover

Asaf Ali Road-Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg

Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road by-Pass

Commuters destined for Airport or Railway stations are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Park the vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes a hindrance to normal traffic flow.

Also Read: Traffic advisory: Heavy vehicles restricted on Delhi-Jaipur highway on THIS day; Gurugram traffic police notify

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.