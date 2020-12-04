New Delhi: As farmers continued their protest at borders of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes. Notably, the protesters gathered at the border have stopped traffic movement on a key route connecting Haryana, UP with Delhi. Also Read - Farmers Protest Day 9 LIVE: No End to Deadlock as Farmers Refuse to Budge; Ghaziabad-Delhi Border Shut

In a series of tweets, the capital city’s Traffic Police said that both Singhu and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, will remain closed. Besides, it advised people coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND as Ghazipur border on NH 24 will remain shut for traffic today. Also Read - Next Round of Talks With Farmers on Dec 5, Govt Says Looking Into Concerns Regarding Weakening of Mandis

“Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic”, the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is shut on both sides. Also Read - Karnataka Minister Makes Shocking Remark, Says Farmers Who Die by Suicide Are Cowards

“Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND”, it added.