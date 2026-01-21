Home

News

Delhi traffic advisory: Check full list of restrictions imposed for Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal

Delhi traffic advisory: Check full list of restrictions imposed for Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal

Certain roads will be restricted across Delhi for Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23.

Representational/File

Delhi traffic advisory: In a significant update for the residents of Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for the city’s commuters on January 23. As per the Delhi traffic advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted on January 23 (during the rehearsal hours) in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. Here are all the details you need to note about the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police and the full list of restrictions.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check full list of restrictions

As per the Delhi traffic advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed on adjoining roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath, C-Hexagon and surrounding areas from early on Friday morning till the conclusion of the rehearsal.

What is traffic advisory for commuters travelling from north Delhi to south?

The advisory stated that commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa are advised to avoid central Delhi roads and instead use Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and other peripheral routes. Movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated on arterial roads leading towards Kartavya Path.

Parking will be prohibited on several roads in the New Delhi district, including parts of Tilak Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road. Readers should also note that the vehicles parked in the restricted zones will be towed to avoid traffic bottlenecks.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Read more: Noida–Greater Noida Traffic advisory (January 23–26): Heavy vehicle ban, check complete guidelines in detail

Delhi traffic advisory: Will metro services be impacted?

As per the Delhi traffic advisory, Delhi metro services will continue as usual. However, readers should note that entry and exit at certain metro stations near the parade route may be regulated depending on the security situation.

Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders. Traffic personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage diversions and assist commuters, police said.

The Traffic Police urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and cooperate with on-ground personnel. Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through official social media handles and traffic helpline numbers for real-time updates.

What is Full Dress Rehearsal?

The Full Dress Rehearsal is a crucial preparatory exercise ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and involves extensive movement of armed forces, tableaux and security personnel, necessitating elaborate traffic arrangements across central Delhi, the PTI .

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.