Delhi traffic advisory issued for Dr. Satinder Sartaaj’s February 14 concert at JLN stadium; Check diversions and metro routes

Delhi Police issues major traffic diversions around JLN Stadium for Dr. Satinder Sartaaj’s February 14 concert. Commuters advised to avoid key routes and use metro services.

Dr Satinder Sartaaj Concert

Delhi: Drive early on Saturday morning if you plan to drive to your destination this Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Delhi. “Heritage India Tour: Dr Satinder Sartaaj Live”, a live music concert to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Colony will be causing traffic diversions in and around Delhi.

As many as 35,000 people are expected to attend the concert organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Lodhi Colony and fans from all over Delhi and outside will be reaching at the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer. In anticipation of the huge crowd that will be thronging the venue, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic diversions and restrictions in the surrounding areas of the concert venue for your safety and smooth traffic flow.

Here are the Details of the Concert:

Concert Name: Heritage India Tour: Dr Satinder Sartaaj Live

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Lodhi Colony

When: Saturday, 14 February 2026

Timings: 4 pm – 10 pm

Approximately 35,000 people will attend the concert.

All entrances and parking zones have been marked accordingly.

Traffic Restriction/Diversion

To ensure smooth traffic and pedestrian flow, here are the traffic diversions to be expected near the venue on Saturday:

Traffic Restrictions (4 pm–10 pm) All types of goods vehicles will not be allowed to travel near the venue.

Traffic will be diverted at BP Marg, Lodhi Road, JLN Red Light, Service Road, New Delhi and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point.

Vehicles coming from Progress Vihar Red Light can take a U-turn right before the venue or can take a U-turn from the Service Road.

Traffic police will be deployed outside all traffic signals to assist motorists.

Drive Your Government-run Public Transport Vehicles

Parking may reach full capacity near the concert venue. We recommend that you make everyone else drive their personal vehicles to the JLN Stadium and take public transport instead. The metro station nearest to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is JLN Stadium metro station which is situated on the Violet Line. Make sure to leave early to avoid any delays.

Tip for Morning Commuters

If you aren’t attending the concert here are a few tips for you:

Avoid travelling near the concert venue between 4 pm and 10 pm.

Take alternative routes.

Leave early if you need to travel to the airport, railway station, or hospital.

All vehicles related to emergency services have been exempted from these restrictions.

