Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: The Delhi police on Thursday issued an advisory for commuters expecting some traffic disruption on Thursday due to the questioning of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sonia Gandhi will be questioned on Thursday by the ED in the National Herald case.In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police today asked the commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 9:00 am to 2 pm on 21 July.

Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: Routes To Avoid

The roads that are to be avoided include Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 9 am to 2 pm.

Due to special after-traffic arrangements, inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” read an official statement.

Sonia Gandhi’s ED Summon

Sonia Gandhi was issued a fresh summon after she could not join the ED investigation in the case due to COVID-19.The agency had earlier issued similar summons to Sonia Gandhi as she did not appear before the investigators on June 8 and then on June 21 due to COVID-19.The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald. The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi’s statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The ED last month questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.

The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in 2013.