Delhi traffic advisory July 7: Delhi Police issues route guidelines for commuters; check list of affected routes

Commuters in South Delhi face major route diversions on July 7 due to a massive religious congregation at Mehrauli's Guruji Ashram, with police advising travel before 5:00 AM.

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Delhi traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected on Faiz Road-Rani Jhansi corridor till June 18; Check alternate routes, advisory for commuters(Photo Credit: IANS)

Delhi traffic advisory July 7: In a significant update for the commuters of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for Tuesday, July 7, ahead of a massive religious congregation at Guruji Ashram in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. A heavy influx of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, is expected to arrive for the “Guruji Birthday Celebration.” To ensure a smooth commute, authorities have advised people planning to attend to reach the venue before 5:00 AM and urged other motorists to completely avoid the impacted sectors. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi police traffic advisory issued for “Guruji Birthday Celebration.”

Check list of affected routes for “Guruji Birthday Celebration”

Traffic movement is expected to face heavy disruptions from the intervening night of July 6 and 7 until late night on July 7. According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Police, the primary routes heavily affected include SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road), Bhatti Mines Road, the Gadaipur Police Post area, and all immediate arterial roads surrounding the Guruji Ashram near Bhatti Mines.

Also read: Delhi traffic advisory for 30 days: Swami Narayan Marg closed for road construction till August 3; Check affected stretch, traffic diversions, instructions for commuters

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines on 07.06.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening… pic.twitter.com/8kRaKqX9cl — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 6, 2026

To manage the bottleneck, the Delhi Police has decided that all vehicle entry for all devotees is being routed exclusively via SSN Marg, with informational signages placed across the area for guidance.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions and Diversions

From Mandi–Dera Border: Heavy vehicles heading toward the Guruji Ashram Complex will be restricted from turning right at the Gadaipur Police Post and will be diverted straight toward Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

From Bhatti Mines Side: Heavy vehicles arriving from this direction will be diverted via the Bandh Road- Jonapur- Mehrauli Road route.

Emergency Vehicle Guidelines