Delhi traffic advisory: Kanwar Yatra to impact GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Singhu Border; Check affected roads and alternate routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, which started on July 30 and will end on August 11. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance as traffic movement is expected to remain regulated on several roads in the northern parts of the national capital. “Every year during the holy month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water pass through Delhi on their way to Shiva temples in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. To ensure their safe and uninterrupted movement, the Delhi Traffic Police will regulate vehicular traffic on key routes in the Northern Range throughout the yatra,” the advisory said.
Roads likely to be affected during Kanwar Yatra
Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected on the following stretches:
Wazirabad – Service Road (Outer Ring Road) – Bhalswa Dairy – Mukarba Chowk
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion signs and use alternate routes wherever possible to avoid delays during the Kanwar Yatra. Motorists are also advised to check real-time traffic updates before starting their journey.