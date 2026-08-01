Delhi traffic advisory: Kanwar Yatra to impact GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Singhu Border; Check affected roads and alternate routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion signs and use alternate routes wherever possible to avoid delays during the Kanwar Yatra.

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Haridwar: 'Kawariyas' carry idols of Lord Shiva and Ganga water during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, which started on July 30 and will end on August 11. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance as traffic movement is expected to remain regulated on several roads in the northern parts of the national capital. “Every year during the holy month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water pass through Delhi on their way to Shiva temples in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. To ensure their safe and uninterrupted movement, the Delhi Traffic Police will regulate vehicular traffic on key routes in the Northern Range throughout the yatra,” the advisory said.

Roads likely to be affected during Kanwar Yatra

Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected on the following stretches:

NH-44 (GT Karnal Road): From Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk

Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Outer Ring Road): From Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place (NSP)

Headgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road): From Bhalswa Dairy to Madhuban Chowk

NH-44 Service Road: From Singhu Border to Bakoli/Palla stretch

Outer Ring Road Service Road: From Bhalswa Dairy to Mukarba Chowk

Tentative routes for Kanwariyas

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified the following routes for Kanwariyas during the yatra:

Singhu Border – Ramdev Chowk (Narela) – Old Bawana – Narela Road – Hanuman Mandir – Bawana Canal

Singhu Border Service Road (NH-44) – Khampur – Bakoli – Palla – Mukarba Chowk – Khatu Shyam Mandir (Bakhtawarpur/Alipur)

Singhu Border – Alipur – Swaroop Nagar – Nangli Poona – Mukarba Chowk

Wazirabad – Service Road (Outer Ring Road) – Bhalswa Dairy – Mukarba Chowk

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion signs and use alternate routes wherever possible to avoid delays during the Kanwar Yatra. Motorists are also advised to check real-time traffic updates before starting their journey.