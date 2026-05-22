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Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X. Check routes, diversion points, and key instructions.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that the carriageway on Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar, between Metro Pillar No. 722 to 723, will remain closed with effect from May 20, 2026, for approximately 45 days.

The special traffic arrangements have been put in place in connection with road restoration work under the Nawada Metro Station, being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board. Traffic movement is likely to remain affected during the restoration work. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory For May 22: Traffic to remain affected; Check diversion points, key instructions

Diversions and Traffic Arrangements

All commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy vehicles proceeding from the Najafgarh side via Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar are advised to take diversion from Dwarka Mod towards Dabri Mor.

Buses, commercial vehicles, and heavy vehicles coming from Tilak Nagar/Uttam Nagar side towards Najafgarh/Dwarka Mod shall be diverted from the Uttam Nagar side to regulate traffic flow and minimize congestion near the affected stretch

Light motor vehicles and local commuters are also advised to avoid the affected stretch as far as possible.

Sharing a post on X, Delhi Traffic police wrote, “Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with road restoration work under Nawada Metro Station being carried out by Delhi Jal Board through trenchless method for restoration of a settled sewer line. The carriageway on Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar, between Metro Pillar No. 722 to 723, will remain closed w.e.f. 20.05.2026 (10:00 PM) for approximately 45 days.”

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Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Disruptions on THIS road to lead to traffic congestion till…;Check details

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key Guidelines to follow

Park vehicles only at designated parking spaces

Use Alternate routes to avoid delays and congestion

Plan the journey in advance and allow extra travel time

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for May 24

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that traffic movement is likely to remain affected on several major roads in Central and North Delhi on May 24 due to the ‘Janjati Saanskritik Samagam’ at the Red Fort and multiple ‘Shobha Yatras’ heading towards the venue, according to an advisory.

The advisory said around one lakh people are expected to participate in the event being organised by Janjati Jaagriti Samiti. ‘Shobha Yatras’ will commence from Shyamgiri Mandir, Ramlila Maidan, Rajghat, Qudesia Park and Ajmeri Gate before proceeding towards the Red Fort.

Traffic restrictions and diversions are likely on GT Karnal Road from Shastri Park to Tis Hazari, Boulevard Road from Khoya Mandi U-turn to Ring Road under Yudhister Setu, Sham Nath Marg and Lothian Road, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

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