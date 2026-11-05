Delhi traffic advisory, Nov 5: Roads near ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat to face restrictions from 4PM; Check affected roads, diversions

The restrictions will remain in place from 4 pm to 6 pm. Commuters travelling through ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and nearby areas may face delays. Check the list of affected roads, parking restrictions and travel advisory before leaving.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-traffic-advisory-nov-5-roads-near-ito-delhi-gate-rajghat-to-face-restrictions-from-4pm-check-affected-roads-diversions-8542299/ Copy

Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes(Photo Credit: IANS)

Commuters in Delhi may face traffic delays on several major roads around Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, November 5, due to a programme organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and possible diversions between 4 pm and 6 pm to manage traffic during the event.

According to the traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, vehicle movement on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road will remain restricted from 4 pm. Traffic on several other important roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg, may also be regulated or diverted depending on the situation.

The traffic restrictions are expected to affect commuters travelling through central Delhi, particularly areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and Rajghat.

Which roads will be affected?

The following roads and stretches may see restrictions, traffic diversions or slow movement:

Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road: Vehicle movement will be restricted from 4 pm.

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg: Traffic may be regulated.

JLN Marg: The stretch between Delhi Gate and Rajghat may face restrictions.

Ring Road: The stretch between Shanti Van crossing and Bhairon Marg crossing may be affected.

IP Marg and Vikas Marg: Traffic from ITO towards Yamuna Bridge may be regulated.

Salimgarh Bypass: The stretch from Geeta Colony Flyover underpass towards IP Flyover may face restrictions.

Power House Road: The road from Rajghat towards Kishan Ghat may also be affected.

W-Point to Delhi Gate: Traffic movement may be restricted or diverted.

Traffic police restricts parking on these roads

The Delhi Traffic Police has also prohibited parking on several roads around the stadium during the event.

These include Secretariat Road, Velodrome Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, Salimgarh Bypass and Power House Road.

Delhi traffic police issues advisory for commuters

The traffic police has asked motorists to avoid the affected roads wherever possible and plan their journeys in advance. Commuters should follow instructions from traffic personnel and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

People travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and the airport have been advised to leave early and keep extra time for their journeys.

For traffic-related assistance and real-time updates, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444. They can also use the traffic police’s WhatsApp service at 8750871493.

Noida traffic advisory

With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police Commissionerate has put out a detailed advisory and diversion plan covering November 5 to 8.

The advisory says that if Sector 18 and Atta Market, the biggest shopping hub, get too crowded, traffic will be redirected onto some routes as needed.