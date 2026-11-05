Commuters in Delhi may face traffic delays on several major roads around Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, November 5, due to a programme organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and possible diversions between 4 pm and 6 pm to manage traffic during the event.
According to the traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, vehicle movement on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road will remain restricted from 4 pm. Traffic on several other important roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg, may also be regulated or diverted depending on the situation.
The traffic restrictions are expected to affect commuters travelling through central Delhi, particularly areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and Rajghat.
The following roads and stretches may see restrictions, traffic diversions or slow movement:
The Delhi Traffic Police has also prohibited parking on several roads around the stadium during the event.
These include Secretariat Road, Velodrome Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, Salimgarh Bypass and Power House Road.
The traffic police has asked motorists to avoid the affected roads wherever possible and plan their journeys in advance. Commuters should follow instructions from traffic personnel and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic.
People travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and the airport have been advised to leave early and keep extra time for their journeys.
For traffic-related assistance and real-time updates, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444. They can also use the traffic police’s WhatsApp service at 8750871493.
Noida traffic advisory
With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police Commissionerate has put out a detailed advisory and diversion plan covering November 5 to 8.
The advisory says that if Sector 18 and Atta Market, the biggest shopping hub, get too crowded, traffic will be redirected onto some routes as needed.
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