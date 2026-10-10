Delhi traffic advisory Oct 10: CP, Dhaula Kuan among 30 locations facing curbs for CJP protest; Check roads to avoid, alternative routes

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible diversions at 30 locations from 6 am on October 10 ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Check the affected roads, Delhi Metro restrictions and traffic updates before travelling.

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Delhi commuters may face traffic jams and diversions on Saturday, October 10, as the city prepares for a proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning that traffic movement could be affected at 30 locations across the capital. The restrictions are scheduled to begin at 6 am and will depend on the law-and-order situation. Commuters travelling through central Delhi and nearby areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The proposed protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the Delhi Police has denied permission for the gathering, saying it would not be allowed under the restrictions currently in force.

Security arrangements have also affected Delhi Metro services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced restrictions on entry and exit at 45 metro stations from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of 30 affected locations

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions and traffic restrictions may be introduced at the following locations depending on the situation:

Shankar Road Roundabout–Vande Mataram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Jhandewalan Roundabout

Panchkuian Roundabout

Mandi House Roundabout

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk (A-Point)

Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Connaught Place Outer Circle T-Point on Chelmsford Road

MG Marg (Ring Road) T-Point on Bhairon Road

Lodhi Road Flyover

Neela Gumbad Roundabout

Madrasa T-Point

Samrat Hotel Roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing

Under Bhikaji Cama Place

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point

Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout

Windsor Palace Roundabout

Tolstoy–Janpath Crossing

Rail Bhawan Roundabout

Jai Singh Road–Parliament Street Crossing

Connaught Place Outer Circle–Barakhamba Road T-Point

Gol Dak Khana Roundabout

Patel Chowk Roundabout

Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point

RML Hospital Roundabout

Connaught Place Outer Circle–Parliament Street T-Point

Traffic restrictions at these locations will depend on the prevailing conditions. Motorists should follow instructions from traffic personnel and use alternative routes wherever advised.

Commuters advised to leave early

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked people travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and airports through New Delhi and central Delhi to set aside extra time for their journeys.

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through areas where restrictions may be imposed. Traffic arrangements could change during the day depending on crowd movement and the security situation.

Officials will monitor conditions on the ground and adjust diversions or ease restrictions when possible.

Delhi metro update: Entry and Exit restrictions at 45 Stations

Metro passengers should also prepare for possible travel disruptions. According to the announced arrangements, entry and exit at 45 Delhi Metro stations will remain restricted from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10.

Passengers planning to travel through central Delhi are advised to check the latest DMRC announcements before leaving home and consider alternative routes if their usual station is affected.

How to check live Delhi traffic updates

Commuters can follow the Delhi Traffic Police’s official channels for the latest information on congestion, road closures, diversions and alternative routes.

With security arrangements in place for the proposed CJP demonstration, commuters are advised to check official traffic and metro updates before starting their journeys on Saturday.