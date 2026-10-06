Delhi traffic advisory October 6: Multiple roads closed today due to INDIA bloc march | Check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory restricting central Delhi roads today as INDIA bloc MPs march to ECI over alleged voter roll issues and CEC removal demands.

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Delhi traffic (Image: PTI)

Delhi traffic advisory October 6: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi NCR, commuters in central Delhi face significant traffic restrictions and diversions today, October 6, 2026, as INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities, the rally has led Delhi Traffic Police to regulate traffic across Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, while urging commuters to use the Delhi Metro. Here are all the details you need to know about the traffic advise issued by the Delhi traffic police for October 6.

Major traffic diversions across Delhi NCR

Central Delhi is experiencing major traffic diversions and heavy police deployment on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc launch a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Opposition leaders are demonstrating over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and pressing for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the protest march officially commenced at 11:00 AM, traffic regulations and road blockades across key corridors were enforced starting as early as 8:00 AM.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 6 OCTOBER 2026

In view of special traffic arrangements in New Delhi District, traffic will be regulated/diverted from 0800 hrs onwards at/around:

Connaught Place–Patel Chowk–Parliament Street

Patel Chowk–GPO

Windsor Place–GPO

Ashoka Road

Jantar Mantar Road & adjoining areas

⚠️ Commuters are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas.

Expect diversions, barricading and congestion.

Plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Prefer Metro/public transport wherever feasible.

Follow traffic personnel and signage.

Avoid stopping/parking near restricted areas.

Please cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police and plan your journey accordingly.

For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 6, 2026

Central Delhi Traffic Advisory & Restricted Routes