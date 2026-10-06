Delhi traffic advisory October 6: Multiple roads closed today due to INDIA bloc march | Check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory October 6: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi NCR, commuters in central Delhi face significant traffic restrictions and diversions today, October 6, 2026, as INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities, the rally has led Delhi Traffic Police to regulate traffic across Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, while urging commuters to use the Delhi Metro. Here are all the details you need to know about the traffic advise issued by the Delhi traffic police for October 6.
Central Delhi is experiencing major traffic diversions and heavy police deployment on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc launch a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Opposition leaders are demonstrating over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and pressing for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the protest march officially commenced at 11:00 AM, traffic regulations and road blockades across key corridors were enforced starting as early as 8:00 AM.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 6 OCTOBER 2026
In view of special traffic arrangements in New Delhi District, traffic will be regulated/diverted from 0800 hrs onwards at/around:
Connaught Place–Patel Chowk–Parliament Street
Patel Chowk–GPO
Windsor Place–GPO
Ashoka Road
Jantar Mantar Road & adjoining areas
⚠️ Commuters are advised to:
Avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas.
Expect diversions, barricading and congestion.
Plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.
Prefer Metro/public transport wherever feasible.
Follow traffic personnel and signage.
Avoid stopping/parking near restricted areas.
Please cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police and plan your journey accordingly.
For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:
WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7
FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD
PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge
INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn
WHATSAPP: 8750871493
HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444
#DPTrafficAdvisory
#DTPUpdates
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 6, 2026
|Parameter
|Operational & Traffic Details
|Event / Cause
|INDIA Bloc MPs protest march to Election Commission Headquarters
|Primary Issues
|Alleged voter roll irregularities; Demand for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
|Protest Route
|Parliament House Premises to ECI Headquarters (Nirvachan Sadan)
|Enforcement Timings
|Traffic regulation from 8:00 AM onwards (March began at 11:00 AM)
|Affected Areas
|Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road
|Connecting Corridors
|Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Jantar Mantar Road
|Police Travel Advisory
|Avoid non-essential travel; Use Delhi Metro; No stopping/parking in restricted zones
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