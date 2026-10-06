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  • Delhi traffic advisory October 6: Multiple roads closed today due to INDIA bloc march | Check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory October 6: Multiple roads closed today due to INDIA bloc march | Check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory restricting central Delhi roads today as INDIA bloc MPs march to ECI over alleged voter roll issues and CEC removal demands.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: October 6, 2026, 3:21 PM IST
Delhi traffic advisory October 6: Multiple roads closed today due to INDIA bloc march | Check routes to avoid
Delhi traffic (Image: PTI)

Delhi traffic advisory October 6: In a matter of alert for the residents of Delhi NCR, commuters in central Delhi face significant traffic restrictions and diversions today, October 6, 2026, as INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities, the rally has led Delhi Traffic Police to regulate traffic across Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, while urging commuters to use the Delhi Metro. Here are all the details you need to know about the traffic advise issued by the Delhi traffic police for October 6.

Major traffic diversions across Delhi NCR

Central Delhi is experiencing major traffic diversions and heavy police deployment on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc launch a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Opposition leaders are demonstrating over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and pressing for the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the protest march officially commenced at 11:00 AM, traffic regulations and road blockades across key corridors were enforced starting as early as 8:00 AM.

Read more: Modi, Shah, Bhagwat hijacked India by stealing votes and Gyanesh Kumar helped them: Rahul Gandhi’s direct attack on Central Govt

Central Delhi Traffic Advisory & Restricted Routes

Parameter Operational & Traffic Details
Event / Cause INDIA Bloc MPs protest march to Election Commission Headquarters
Primary Issues Alleged voter roll irregularities; Demand for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Protest Route Parliament House Premises to ECI Headquarters (Nirvachan Sadan)
Enforcement Timings Traffic regulation from 8:00 AM onwards (March began at 11:00 AM)
Affected Areas Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road
Connecting Corridors Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Jantar Mantar Road
Police Travel Advisory Avoid non-essential travel; Use Delhi Metro; No stopping/parking in restricted zones

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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