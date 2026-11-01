Padyatra Traffic Advisory: Key roads in west Delhi likely to remain closed today; check routes to avoid

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in parts of west Delhi from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday in view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro station, police said.

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Traffic advisory

New Delhi: In view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro station today, Delhi Police has placed traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of west Delhi from 9 am to 3 pm. According to the traffic advisory issued by the police, a large gathering is expected at the venue, which may affect traffic movement on adjoining roads.

As per the advisory, both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar may be closed during the padyatra, depending on the traffic situation. Commuters travelling towards Najafgarh Road and Tilak Nagar from Hari Nagar via Jail Road have been advised to take the Sewa Marg route through Lajwanti Chowk, Sagarpur ‘T’ Point and Pankha Road.

Those heading towards Najafgarh Road and Rajouri Garden from Hari Nagar have been advised to take Mayapuri Road from Lajwanti Chowk. Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk, including the flyover, and Tilak Nagar, Lal Sai Marg between Dilli Haat and Hari Nagar Road, and the stretch from Hari Nagar to Ghanta Ghar and Hari Nagar DTC depot.

The traffic police have advised commuters to use public transport, preferably the Metro, and avoid roadside parking in the affected areas.

Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally

In a separate advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc rally, Delhi Traffic Police have warned the commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.

As per the advisory issued by the police, traffic movement on several adjoining roads and key junctions may be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

INDIA Bloc Rally: Check key details here

The traffic police have identified several locations where diversions may be implemented, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point and Ajmeri Gate Red Light.

Other diversion points include Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Roads likely to witness traffic restrictions or congestion include BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road.

Traffic may also be affected on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road.

Traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Key diversion points: Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk

Roads likely to be affected: BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road

Other affected stretches: Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road

DTC bus movement may be regulated on BSZ Marg, Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Those coming from the DBG Road side can travel via Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Passengers coming from East Delhi can use ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can consider the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has asked participants of the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi to make festival purchases to support local traders, asking them to “protest, march and shop.”