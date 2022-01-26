New Delhi: In the wake of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes and abide by the directions of traffic police personnel. As per the advisory, the parade which will move from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort Grounds will begin at 10:20 AM this year, owing to which certain traffic rules have been imposed for the smooth conduct of the emblematic event. For the unversed, India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day amid tight security with the iconic grand parade at the majestic Rajpath.Also Read - First In History, Security Officer of Parliament Awarded President's Police Medal

Parade Route:-

Vijay Chowk- Rajpath- Amar Jawan Jyoti- India Gate- R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg- Turn right on “C” Hexagon- Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1. Also Read - Google Celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day With Parade Doodle, Showcases The Country's Rich Heritage

Tableaux Route :-

Vijay Chowk- Rajpath- Amar JawanJyoti- India Gate- R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg – Netaji Subhash Marg – Red Fort. Also Read - Pride, Parade And Poise: India to Witness Many Firsts at 73rd Republic Day Ceremony

Traffic Restrictions

In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under:-

No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 06.00 PMon 25.01.2022 till Parade is over.

No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11.00 PM on 25.01.2022 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 02.00 AM on26.01.2022 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

From 04.00AM on 26.01.2022 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0200 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.

SUGGESTED ROUTES

However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take following routes:-

NORTH –SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat – Ring Road

From Madarsa – Lodhi Road ‘T’ point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk –Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – VandeMatram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg.

EAST- WEST CORRIDOR

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg –Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithvi Raj Road – Safdarjung Road –Kamal Ataturk Marg –Panchsheel Marg –SimonBoliver Marg –Upper Ridge Road/ VandeMatram Marg.

Ring road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur – Ring Road.

Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg –Safdarjung Road –Teen Murti Marg –Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street –Shankar Road –VandeMatram Marg.

FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:-Dhaula Kuan – VandeMatram Marg – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi:- Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:- Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road – Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar- S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

METRO SERVICES

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, Boarding/Deboarding at the below mentioned station will not be permitted as per schedule given:-

Name of Metro Station Boarding/De-boarding not allowed

Kendriya Sachivalaya: From 5.00 AM till 1200 Noon on Jan 26

Udyog Bhawan: From 5.00 AM till 1200 Noon on Jan 26

Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course): From 8.45 AM to 1200 Noon on Jan 26

Patel Chowk: From 8.45 AM to 1200 Noon on Jan 26

HTVs/LGVs

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 2200 hrs on 25.01.2022 till the Parade is over.

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between I.S.B.T. Sarai kale Khan and I.S.B.T. Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 0730 hrs to 1330 hrs on 26.01.2022.

TSR/TAXIS

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 0700 hours on 26.01.2022 in the Area bound by:-

MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT – BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG –ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK – SANSAD MARG UPTO TOLSTOY MARG – TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI MARG – KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD – FEROZESHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE – BHAGWAN DASS ROAD – MATHURA ROAD – SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG – HUMAYUN ROAD – A.P.J ABDUL KALAM MARG – KAMAL ATATURK MARG– KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (EXCLUDING).

Meanwhile, the security arrangements in the national capital especially around the Rajpath were extremely tightened. A total force of 27,723 personnel which includes 71 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 213 ACPs, 713 Inspectors, Delhi Police Commandos, Armed Battalion officers and Jawans and 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Force are currently deployed in the city for R-day.