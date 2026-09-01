Delhi traffic advisory: Police announce curbs on roads for BRICS Summit rehearsal; check routes and date

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, central Delhi will experience traffic restrictions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to a Motor Carcade Rehearsal, with authorities advising commuters to use the Metro and follow designated alternate routes.

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Delhi Traffic alert: Traffic to remain affected near Azadpur Mandi till July 15 ; Check suggested alternate routes, roads to avoid, key diversion(Photo Credit: Representational)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic curbs and route diversions in central Delhi in view of a high-security Motor Carcade Rehearsal ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit. Scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., the restrictions are aimed at ensuring seamless movement along VVIP corridors while maintaining public order. Authorities have issued detailed guidelines urging citizens to adjust their travel plans accordingly. Here are all the details you need to know about Delhi traffic advisory issued for BRICS Summit rehearsal.

Check Delhi traffic advisory for BRICS Summit rehearsal

“Key roads that are likely to see slow traffic amid restrictions include: Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg,” the statement added. For the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13, the Traffic Police have planned diversions at 22 points with regulated traffic movement on more than 35 roads.

Travel Guidelines & Advisory

Plan Ahead: Commuters traveling through or around central Delhi are advised to start early and factor in extra travel time to avoid delays.

Use Public Transport: Travelers are strongly encouraged to switch to public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, which will operate normally without disruptions.

Follow Diversions: Motorists must follow designated alternate routes, obey real-time diversion points, and strictly adhere to instructions given by on-duty traffic personnel.

Priority Passage: Emergency and essential service vehicles, such as ambulances and fire engines—will be granted uninterrupted, priority movement throughout the rehearsal window.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of routes affected

Some of the key diversion points include: Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-point), Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle Connaught Place, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Roundabout RML Hospital, Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bollivar Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Moti Bagh flyover, Roundabout Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road/Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Road/Max Muller Marg, Lodhi Road/Maharishi Raman Marg, Lodhi Road/Archbishop Macarius Marg, Under Lodhi Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Under Oberoi Flyover, U-turn Opposition DPS, Mathura Road, Ring Road/Bhairon Road and Mandi House. The Traffic Police advised commuters to stay updated through official channels and social media accounts for important advisories.