Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police announces restrictions on THESE routes– Check diversion here

Commuters in Delhi may face traffic disruptions today due to an official function at Lok Niwas. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning that the VIP movement may affect several key roads in the city between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory alerting commuters about restrictions imposed today, March 11. Commuters may face traffic disruptions as the movement of dignitaries may affect several major roads in the capital city between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Several routes have been diverted and closed due to special arrangements for an official function at Lok Niwas. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion during the mentioned hours.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic Likely On These Roads

According to police, traffic movement is expected to remain affected on these routes:

S. No. Route/Road Name 1 ITO Chowk 2 Ring Road 3 Mall Road 4 Rajpur Road 5 Mahatma Gandhi Marg 6 Chauburja Marg 7 Bhiku Ram Jain Marg 8 Shamnath Marg 9 Boulevard Road 10 Lok Niwas Marg

Check Diversion And Restrictions Here

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, diversions or restrictions may be imposed as needed, depending on the situation. However, there are no restrictions on emergency vehicles.

Possible diversion points include:

S. No. Possible Diversion Point 1 PS Civil Lines Red Light 2 Shamnath Marg Red Light 3 Tis Hazari Court Red Light 4 Khoya Mandi U-Turn 5 Khyber Pass Red Light 6 St. Stephens Red Light 7 Rajpur Authority Cut 8 MCD Chowk

Commercial Vehicles

As per the advisory, commercial vehicles such as auto-rickshaws will not be allowed to enter Raj Niwas Marg between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Notably, the restriction has been implemented to ensure the smooth movement of VIP convoys in the surrounding areas.

Daily Commuters

Avoid travelling through the above mentioned roads.

Use alternate routes

Avoid roadside parking in affected areas

Follow the instructions issued by the traffic police to save time and energy

