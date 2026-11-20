20 weddings, 8,000 guests: South Delhi braces for massive traffic jams on November 20, Delhi Police issues advisory

South Delhi is likely to witness major traffic jams on Friday as over 20 wedding functions are expected to attract 8,000 guests and nearly 4,000 vehicles. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters about congestion. Check the affected routes and traffic guidelines before stepping out.

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Commuters travelling through South Delhi on Friday, November 20, may face heavy traffic as more than 20 wedding functions are scheduled across the area. The events are expected to attract around 8,000 guests and bring nearly 4,000 additional vehicles onto the roads. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning people about possible traffic congestion on several major roads. The affected stretches include SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

The wedding functions are scheduled at different venues along SSN Marg, Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road. With several events taking place around the same time, traffic movement in these areas is likely to remain slow, particularly during the evening hours.

The traffic police have deployed additional personnel at important locations to manage the movement of vehicles and prevent long traffic jams. However, commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads wherever possible.

People travelling through South Delhi have also been asked to use the Delhi Metro and other public transport services. Those who need to take the affected routes should plan their journeys in advance and keep extra time for travel.

Wedding guests have been instructed to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas. They have also been warned against parking on roadsides, as this could further slow down traffic.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check roads likely to face congestion

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the following roads may experience heavy traffic on Friday:

SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road)

100 Foota Road

Anuvrat Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Mandi Road

Jonapur Road

Mehrauli-Gurugram Road

Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road

The traffic restrictions and arrangements are aimed at ensuring smooth movement around wedding venues and reducing inconvenience to other road users.

Commuters travelling towards Gurugram, Mehrauli and Mahipalpur should be particularly careful while planning their routes.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory: What should commuters do?

The traffic police have asked residents and visitors to follow a few precautions to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Avoid the roads mentioned in the advisory if an alternative route is available.

Use the Delhi Metro or public transport for travel wherever possible.

Check traffic updates before leaving home.

Start early and allow extra time to reach the destination.

Follow instructions given by traffic police personnel.

Wedding guests should use designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

People can also check the latest traffic updates through the Delhi Traffic Police’s official website and social media accounts before starting their journey.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | Friday, 20 November 2026 20+ marriage functions are scheduled in South Delhi on 20.11.2026, on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and M.G. Road. About 8,000 guests are expected

About 3,500–4,000 additional vehicles are expected on these roads Delhi Traffic Police has deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic. However, congestion is likely on the following stretches: ⚠️ Expect congestion on:

1️⃣ SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road)

2️⃣ 100 Foota Road

3️⃣ Anuvrat Marg

4️⃣ Aurobindo Marg

5️⃣ Mandi Road

6️⃣ Jonapur Road

7️⃣ Mehrauli–Gurugram Road

8️⃣ Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road ✅ Commuters are advised to:

⛔ Avoid the above routes, wherever possible

Use public transport like Delhi Metro to save time and fuel

Plan your journey and keep extra travel time in hand

Follow @dtptraffic for real-time traffic updates and diversions Wedding guests are requested to park only in designated parking areas, and to avoid parking on the roadside. ☎️ Traffic Helpline: 1095 | Emergency: 112 Your cooperation is solicited. Drive safe! #DelhiTrafficAdvisory #TrafficAlert #SouthDelhi #WeddingSeason #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #RoadSafety @DelhiPolice — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 19, 2026

Wedding season 2025: 52 lakh weddings expected across India

The traffic advisory comes at a time when India is preparing for a busy wedding season. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), around 52 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the country between November 21 and December 15.

These weddings are projected to generate business worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh crore, making the period important for retailers, hotels, event organisers and several other businesses.

CAIT estimates that more than two lakh weddings could take place every day during this 25-day period. The demand is expected to benefit businesses dealing in jewellery, clothes, food, transport, hotels, gifts and entertainment.

Delhi-NCR is expected to account for around five lakh weddings, generating business worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Jewellery, clothes and wedding services to drive business

According to CAIT’s estimates, purchases of goods and retail products are expected to generate around Rs 4.05 lakh crore, accounting for 54% of the total projected business.

Services related to weddings are expected to contribute another Rs 3.45 lakh crore, or 46%.

Jewellery and precious metals are likely to account for the biggest share of retail spending, with an estimated business of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Apparel and garments are expected to generate around Rs 90,000 crore.

Gifts and wedding accessories, along with grocery and food supplies, are each projected to contribute Rs 37,500 crore.

Electronics, dry fruits and sweets, and furniture and household products are expected to generate around Rs 30,000 crore each.

Among wedding-related services, catering is expected to lead with business worth Rs 75,000 crore. Marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels could generate another Rs 60,000 crore.

Event management and wedding planning, along with floral decoration and wedding decor, are each expected to contribute Rs 37,500 crore.

Travel and transportation, as well as music and entertainment services, are projected to generate Rs 30,000 crore each. Photography, videography and beauty services could contribute around Rs 22,500 crore apiece.