Delhi Traffic advisory today: Bawana Chowk, Bawana village to remain affected till 7PM; Check roads to avoid, diversion points, alternate routes

Delhi Traffic advisory: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement in and around Bawana Chowk & Bawana Village is likely to remain slow and congested on Sunday(August 16) due to the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration and heavy movement of processions, VIPs, dignitaries, and invitees.
According to a detailed traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, a large gathering including VIPs, dignitaries, and invitees is expected in view of the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration at Bawana Bawani Village on 16.08.2026. The events will take place from 08:00 AM onwards. To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, traffic will be regulated in various parts of roads coming towards Bawana. General public is strictly advised to avoid these roads.
Road from Kanjhawala towards Bawana
Road from Narela towards Bawana
Road from Auchandi Border towards Bawana
Road from Aditi College towards Bawana
These roads will remain congested near Bawana.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Traffic movement in and around Bawana Chowk & Bawana Village is likely to remain slow and congested on 16.08.2026 due to the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration and heavy movement of processions, VIPs, dignitaries and invitees.
Traffic restrictions: 07:00… pic.twitter.com/6X1pe9zQyX
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 15, 2026
Commuters should use UER-2 and KMP to travel and avoid Bawana Chowk. They should factor in extra travel time.
Bawana Jhanda Chowk will remain highly affected, so please all types of commuters are advised to change their routes accordingly.
All emergency service vehicles (Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade, etc.) will have unhindered passage on restricted roads during emergency duties. However, they are advised to bypass Bawana Chowk whenever possible for faster transit.
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