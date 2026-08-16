Delhi Traffic advisory today: Bawana Chowk, Bawana village to remain affected till 7PM; Check roads to avoid, diversion points, alternate routes

Commuters travelling through Bawana Chowk and Bawana Village may face traffic restrictions and congestion today due to the scheduled celebration.

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Delhi Traffic advisory today: Bawana Chowk, Bawana village to remain affected till 7PM; Check roads to avoid, diversion points, alternate routes(Photo Credit: File)

Delhi Traffic advisory: Attention, please! Delhiites, the Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. As per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement in and around Bawana Chowk & Bawana Village is likely to remain slow and congested on Sunday(August 16) due to the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration and heavy movement of processions, VIPs, dignitaries, and invitees.

According to a detailed traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, a large gathering including VIPs, dignitaries, and invitees is expected in view of the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration at Bawana Bawani Village on 16.08.2026. The events will take place from 08:00 AM onwards. To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, traffic will be regulated in various parts of roads coming towards Bawana. General public is strictly advised to avoid these roads.

Roads to avoid

Road from Kanjhawala towards Bawana

Road from Narela towards Bawana

Road from Auchandi Border towards Bawana

Road from Aditi College towards Bawana

These roads will remain congested near Bawana.

Traffic Diversions and Restrictions

Heavy & commercial vehicles restricted towards Bawana Chowk from Auchandi Border, Kanjhawala, Narela, Bawana Industrial Area & Puth Khurd side from 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM.

Some roads near Bawana Chowk may be closed on need basis. Traffic will remain very slow.

Heavy procession from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Buses may be diverted. DTC to operate minimum buses during this period.

PEAK CONGESTION TIME: 11:00 AM TO 03:00 PM

Traffic Diversion Points(On Need Basis)

Auchandi Border

Hanuman Mandir, Bawana

Near Sukhi Nahar near NH 344

Main Bawana Road Near Bawana Industrial Area (Assembling Point of Yatra)

Kanjhawala Chowk

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Traffic movement in and around Bawana Chowk & Bawana Village is likely to remain slow and congested on 16.08.2026 due to the Dasori Karaj (Dharam Yagya) Celebration and heavy movement of processions, VIPs, dignitaries and invitees. Traffic restrictions: 07:00… pic.twitter.com/6X1pe9zQyX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 15, 2026

Alternate Routes

Commuters should use UER-2 and KMP to travel and avoid Bawana Chowk. They should factor in extra travel time.

Bawana Jhanda Chowk will remain highly affected, so please all types of commuters are advised to change their routes accordingly.

Emergency Vehicles

All emergency service vehicles (Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade, etc.) will have unhindered passage on restricted roads during emergency duties. However, they are advised to bypass Bawana Chowk whenever possible for faster transit.

Public advisory and General Instructions