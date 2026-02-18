Home

Delhi Traffic advisory today: Major road curbs as PM Modi, Macron attend AI impact summit 2026 - Check routes to avoid

Delhi issues major traffic advisory as PM Modi and French President Macron attend AI Impact Summit 2026. Key roads restricted, diversions in place; commuters advised to plan routes carefully.

Delhi issues major traffic advisory as PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron attend AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, triggering road closures and diversions across key city routes.

Delhi may see long-route diversions and traffic restrictions once again on Wednesday as VIP movements are expected in the national capital with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

Curbs Likely Between 4 PM to 10 PM Today

Delhi Traffic Police shared an advisory on traffic diversions and regulations that will be active on Wednesday (February 18) afternoon and night.

Expecting traffic restrictions between 4 pm to 10 pm, Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to plan their route accordingly and be prepared for traffic disruptions in central Delhi due to VVIP movements.

Ahead of Macron’s visit, movement of traffic may be regulated or blocked on routes leading to Bharat Mandapam, areas frequented by delegates, foreign embassies and high commissions.

Expect Delays on These Roads

Sardar Patel Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Mathura Road

Africa Avenue

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

…… and other arterial routes in central Delhi are likely to be affected.

Delhi Traffic Police have said that traffic movement will get heavier as the day progresses.

Alternate Routes You Can Take

Delhi Traffic Police has listed out alternate routes that you can take. These include Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, South Avenue Road,…… and others.

While Delhi Traffic Police have urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and security personnel on ground, leave early for your destination and observe traffic rules.

Traffic Impact Since Tuesday

Heavy traffic has been witnessed over the last two days in central, east and south Delhi due to PM Modi’s visit on Tuesday and examinations which also coincided with wedding season traffic.

Heavy traffic could be seen in arterial roads as Delhi Traffic Police implemented route diversions for movement of VIP convoys.

India AI Impact Summit Impacting Traffic Daily

India AI Impact Summit 2026 began on February 16 and will continue till February 20. Attendees include PM Modi, President Macron and global leaders and influencers across fields.

