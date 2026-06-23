Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic to remain affected on THIS road for 4 days; Check routes

Those travelling through Delhi may face traffic disruptions over the coming days. As part of ongoing work on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, both sides of the Bhogal Flyover will be shut for four days and four hours. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining alternative routes for commuters.
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The Delhi Traffic Police has announced that the Bhogal Flyover will be shut from 12 am to 4 am on June 24, 27, 29 and July 2. The restrictions are being imposed to allow heavy girder installation work as part of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Officials said traffic has been completely halted on the flyover during these hours to maintain safety standards.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Traffic movement will be affected due to the complete night closure of both carriageways of Bhogal Flyover, Mathura Road for Delhi-Meerut RRTS steel structure erection work.
Closure Dates: 24.06.2026, 27.06.2026, 29.06.2026 & 02.07.2026
Time: 12:00 Midnight… pic.twitter.com/KEXYRBzB0u
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 23, 2026
The traffic police has advised commuters moving between Ashram and New Delhi to divert via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Travellers heading towards areas beyond Bhogal can opt for the Ring Road through Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar or ITO. Those bound for Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station should leave with extra travel time in hand and avoid the affected stretch.
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Authorities have appealed to motorists to remain patient and adhere to all traffic rules during their journey. Drivers are also advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty. In case of any issues, commuters can reach out to the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.
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